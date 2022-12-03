Celebrate Jimmy Shergill's Birthday With These Top 8 Movies and Web Series

Jimmy Shergill has not only made a mark in the Hindi film industry but is quite a popular star in Punjab. The actor made his debut in 1996 with the thriller Maachis, but his breakthrough performance is considered in Mohabbatein starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and others. His characters from films like Tanu Weds Manu, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Special 26, and others received a lot of love.

The audience always loves the subtlety that he brings through his performance, and this makes him a notable actor in the industry. He also has an immense following among viewers of Punjabi cinema. Sheirgill was nominated for the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor after his portrayal in Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.

On his birthday, here are some of his recent films and web series that you must watch:

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De

The romantic comedy written by Luv Ranjan, starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh along with Jimmy Shergill as Vakil Kapoor. Jimmy Shergill’s fun role grabbed all the attention. Judgementall Hai Kya

This black comedy was directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and starred Jimmy Shergill as Shridhar Awasthi. The movie also featured Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Pati Patni Aur Woh

The romantic comedy got its playful vibe through the narrator, who was none other than Jimmy Shergill. It also starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi and Ananya Panday. Collar Bomb

This 2021 action-thriller starred Jimmy Shergill in the role of SHO Manoj Hesi. In the movie, Jimmy’s character leaves no stone unturned to save a school from getting exploded. Collar bomb is thrilling entertainment. The film was released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. Daana Paani

This film starred Jimmy Shergill and Simi Chahal in primary roles. It was written by Jass Grewal and received quite an appreciation from fans. Shareek 2

Shareek 2-starred Jimmy Shergill, Dev Kharoud, and Sharan Kaur. Jimmy Sheirgill and Mukul Dev were the only two actors from the prequel to star in the film. It also marked the comeback of the actor to Punjabi cinema after 4 years. Rangbaaz Phirse

The web series starred Jimmy Shergill alongside other talented actors like Gul Panag and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the second season. This series revolves around politics and crime and two men turn into dreaded gangsters. Your Honor

Your Honor is a thriller drama that stars Jimmy Shergill, Yashpal Sharma, and Parul Gulati in the main roles. It is an adaption of the Israeli TV series Kvodo. Jimmy Shergill plays the role of a renowned judge who loses his sense of justice when his son gets trapped in hit and run case.

Read all the Latest Movies News here