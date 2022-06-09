Celebrate Johnny Depp's 59th Birthday with These 5 Notable Performances by the Actor

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp turned 59 on Thursday. The American actor, producer and musician has portrayed some unforgettable characters on screen over the years. Winner of a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards and two BAFTAs, Depp was recently involved in a defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard. He has won the case.

As the actor celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at some of his notable performances over the years:

Edward Scissorhands

A classic Tim Burton cinematic piece, Edward Scissorhands starred Depp as the spooky creature who has scissors for hands. Disregarded by society as being a misfit and accused of a crime he did not commit, Edward is sympathised by a girl called Kim, played by Winona Ryder. Besides being a classic romance between two misfits, the movie was also a pivotal turn for Depp personally. The actor started dating Ryder soon after the filming of the movie. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

The movie is mostly famous for teenage Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunning performance as a child with mental condition. But Depp’s portrayal as Leo’s elder brother and someone who has the responsibility of taking care of his family is equally remarkable. Directed by Lasse Hallström, the movie stars Depp as Gilbert, a young man who is caught between his love for a woman named Becky and his responsibilities towards Arnie, played by Leo, and Bonnie, his morbidly-obese mother. Pirates Of The Caribbean

The Disney fantasy action series is one of career-defining roles of Depp. With five instalments of the franchise, Depp cemented the idiosyncratic character of Jack Sparrow. The movie also starred notable actors like Penelope Cruz, Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom, and more. Lone Ranger

A modern twist to Western Action movies, Lone Ranger starred Depp as a Native Indian called Tonto. Depp’s character is a rebel Comanche who teams up with a lawyer called John, played by Armie Hammer. The movie offers some rugged action sequences and sublime portrayal of Tonto by Depp. The Writer

This psychological thriller provides another range of acting by Depp. Directed by David Koepp, the movie stars Depp as a successful writer in the midst of a tumultuous divorce who is stalked at his remote lake house by a would-be scribe who accuses him of plagiarism.

