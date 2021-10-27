Taimur Ali Khan Has A Lookalike And His Name Is Jaryan Thapar; Pics Go Viral

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been stealing the limelight ever since his birth. The paparazzi never stopped capturing glimpses of this kid owing to his incredible cuteness. But now, it seems there is someone who can give Taimur some competition. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a picture of a kid named Jaryan Thapar, who is an exact look-alike of Taimur.

The picture has left fans stunned. Seeing both kids together in a single frame, it is difficult to guess that Jaryan and Taimur are children of different parents. The photo has over 48,000 likes and more than a lakh views. People are also discussing the two adorable toddlers. Here is the photo:

While most fans were delighted to see Zaryan and Taimur’s similarity, there were a few others, who objected to comparing the two children. One social media user wrote: “Don’t compare any child by calling them a duplicate". Another one wrote, “Taimur ko farak nahi padega lekin dusre bachhe o padega yaar (‘it won’t make a difference to Taimur, but it will definitely matter to the other kid)". Echoing this sentiment, another one said: “Why are you comparing two children? Respect their individuality."

This is, however, not the first time that Taimur Ali Khan’s look-alike is being discussed on social media. Even before this, he has been compared to one of the sons of actor Sunny Leone. Sunny’s son was also said to be the lookalike of Taimur.

