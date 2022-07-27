Censor Board Clears Sibi Malayil's Kotthu With U/A Rating, To Release In Mid-August

Seasoned director Sibi Malayil is getting ready for the release of his comeback film Kotthu, which stars Asif Ali, Roshan Mathew, and Nikhila Vimal. The crew finished filming last year and has now received the censor board’s approval as well.

The makers of the movie announced its U/A rating and potential release date on social media after the CBFC certified it. The movie is anticipated to open in theatres in mid-August 2022.

According to reports, in an interview, Asif discussed the factors that led him to sign the movie. His fourth project was with Sibi Malayali after Apoorvaragam, Violin, and Unnam. The Mahaveeryar actor said that he finds films based on current socio-political events interesting. He said, “Sibi sir’s Kothth is based on the emotions of political murders. The idea is that it affects the family more than the party."

Asif, who plays a political activist in the movie, faces off against Roshan. Ranjith is the producer of Kotthu, which also stars Sudev Nair and Anu Mohan and is written by Hemanth Kumar.

According to sources, Roshan also talked about how working with a seasoned director such as Sibi benefited him. The actor said that he tries to find a positive aspect of working with the director. “On my first day of the shoot, I go with 100% trust in my director and within the first week, I try to understand his or her working style. After that, I try to bring in the collaborative process," he said.

Roshan will next be seen in Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, which is all set to release next week on Netflix. The actor is also part of Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, and Padmapriya’s Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, which will hit theatres during Onam on September 8.

