Censor Trouble for Hindi Version of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise

Part 1 of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ will hit the theatres worldwide on December 17. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Ahead of its release, the Hindi version of Sukumar directorial has landed in censor trouble. The makers of the film are yet to obtain the censor certificate for the Hindi version. The film has managed to maintain the hype and fans are eager to find if Allu Arjun-starrer is up to the mark.

The makers of Pushpa could not send the final print of the film’s Hindi version on time to the censor board. The board officials reportedly refused to watch the “unfinished" film. Later, the team sent the final print of Pushpa’s Hindi version, and now it will likely get clearance before its scheduled release on December 17.

Advertisement

According to reports, director Sukumar and his technical team members were busy making corrections to the film until Monday, leading to a delay in sending the Hindi version to the censor board.

The film has been facing problems for the Hindi version right from the beginning. Earlier, the Hindi distributors refused to release Pushpa film in the theatres as they reportedly bought the film rights with the sole intention to release it on YouTube. Later, Allu Arjun convinced the distributors by agreeing to give the compensation.

The Hindi version is not getting many screens in Mumbai, Delhi, and other big cities as most of the multiplexes preferred the Hollywood film, “Spiderman: No Way Home."

Pushpa: The Rise will be Allu Arjun’s first pan-India release. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also features Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles besides Allu Arjun and Rashmika.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.