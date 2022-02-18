Center Approves Rs 1000 Crore For Infra Upgrade on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

In a bid to boost the road connectivity between Delhi and Jaipur, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has decided to upgrade the infrastructure of the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The ministry has allocated Rs 1000 crore for the project, which will be utilised to construct a flyover at the Kapriwas and Bilaspur Chowk and Bawal. The infra upgrade also involves developing a bypass and an elevated road in Dharuhera and Mansehra respectively. Dharuhera, Manesar, Bilaspur and Kapriwas are some of the most clogged and accident-prone areas on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

According to the union minister and BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh, Bilaspur Chowk and Manesar have witnessed significant traffic congestion in the past and multiple road accidents have also occurred on this stretch.

The union minister stated that he has been urging the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to build an elevated road in Manesar as well as a flyover at Bilaspur Chowk for the last few years. The latest announcement will also benefit the residents of the surrounding areas and lead to improved connectivity in Haryana.

Last year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that it aims to spend Rs 450 crore to upgrade the infrastructure on the Delhi-Jaipur highway by 2023. The authority plans to develop 4 flyovers, 5 bridges, 11 bus bays, and much more by 2023.

The union government, on the other hand, plans to spend Rs 459 crore from the allocated Rs 1000 crore on the repair of the Highway and has already floated a tender in this regard.

Besides this, Rs 23 crore will be utilised to develop the Bilaspur Chowk flyover, Rs 90 crore on constructing the Manesar elevated flyover and Rs 23 crore on the Bawal Chowk flyover. An amount of Rs 200 crore will be used for developing the Dharuhera bypass and Kapriwas flyover.

