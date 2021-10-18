Centre's Plan to Connect Varanasi With Howrah Via Bullet Train Takes Off, Surveys Underway

The Centre is planning to connect the holy city of Varanasi with Howrah via a bullet train service. The proposed bullet train connecting Varanasi and Howrah will pass through several cities in Bihar and Jharkhand before reaching its final destination.

The Indian Railway has started conducting surveys to identify the route in the states where railway tracks and bullet train stations will be set up. The railways has given the responsibility of the survey to a private agency.

According to an Indian Railways official, the bullet train will pass from several districts of Jharkhand and surveys are currently underway at Giridih district to identify routes and villages that the project will affect.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways informed the media that the Bullet train will pass through Dhanbad and Giridih’s Bagodar block.

Lokesh Bhardwaj, a member of the survey team said, “The Central Government is planning to run a bullet train from Varanasi to Howrah. We are conducting surveys to identify the locations where rail tracks can be laid."

He further said that the survey team is trying to identify the availability of land and villages that will be benefited from the upcoming project."

“The survey report will be submitted to the Central Government after which the officials will take the next course of action. We have completed our survey in Giridih district and soon we will begin our survey in Dhanbad," added Bhardwaj.

Talking to the media, BJP Bagodar block vice-president Rajesh Pandey said, “A survey has been conducted in the recent days to set up a new rail line. Bullet trains will run on the new railway line."

The local BJP leader further added, “As bullet trains start functioning, the area will prosper and thousands of people will get alternative sources of livelihood."

