KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding on January 23 can be summed up in two words - grand and dreamy. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members in a lavish ceremony at Athiya’s father-actor Suniel Shetty’s all-decked-out Khandela farmhouse. Pictures and videos of the newlyweds are still doing the rounds on the Internet, as the masses just can’t seem to stop gushing over the lovebirds.

Recently, the Indian cricketer and the Hero actress had a fun interview with the fashion magazine Vogue. During their interaction, KL Rahul revealed that Athiya’s entire family was afraid of her. He also called her to be a stubborn individual. In the interview, the B-town actress asked the Indian vice-captain to name the person she was the closest to her heart and who she was afraid of in her family.

KL Rahul’s straightforward reply was, “You are the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you. She is not scared of anybody."

In addition, when the celebrity pair was asked who was the more stubborn one among the two, both KL Rahul and Athiya pointed fingers at one another. However, the cricketer clarified that it was “certainly Athiya". “Certainly Athiya is stubborn, ask those who know her about this. Everyone will agree that she is more stubborn," said KL Rahul.

The newlyweds’ fun quiz did not conclude here. They shared details on who was the better cook, and who apologize first after a fight. KL Rahul was the clear winner in the first one since the cricketer disclosed that Athiya once burnt banana bread while cooking. As for the second question, Athiya shared that it was she who said sorry first. “Because she is always wrong," quipped KL Rahul.

Soon after getting hitched, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dropped a joint Instagram post of their dreamy wedding. “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," they captioned the post.

The many guests from the cricket and film fraternity who attended the wedding were Anshula Kapoor, Diana Penty, Anushka Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff, Ishant Sharma, and Varun Aaron.

