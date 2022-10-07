Cha Eun Woo Starrer Fantasy K-Drama 'Island' Set To Stream On Prime Video, Details Inside

TVING’s original and much-anticipated series “Island" is all set to be broadcasted in 240 countries worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in December. The South Korean fantasy-action stars Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon. Amazon Prime Video has been adding more K-dramas to its collection to appeal to subscribers around the world. However, it is especially targeting the growing audience of Southeast Asia subscribers. Meanwhile, “Island" will launch in South Korea on CJ ENM’s local streamer TVING.

Prime Video Singapore on their official Twitter handle announced the news. With a set of snaps of the cast, the tweet read, “Island is coming to our island. Based on the hit web comic of the same name, Island stars Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo, and Sung-joon, and reinterprets legends and folklores of Korea’s Jeju Island."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VyVQ1gB44Fk" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

According to The Hollywood, David Simonsen, Director of Prime Video in Southeast Asia said, “Southeast Asian audiences love Korean content, and we can’t wait to bring Island and many more Korean series and films to our customers in the region and worldwide. Island will complement our growing selection of content tailored to the region, which consists of local series and movies, anime and Korean content, alongside our amazing global content on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more information on Island exclusively on Prime Video in the coming weeks."

Advertisement

Set on the tropical Jeju island, “Island" is a fantasy action series based on the popular webtoon with the same name by Yoon In-wan and Yang Kyung-il. It follows the journey of characters fighting an antagonist set on trying to destroy the world. Director Bae Jong (from “Welcome to Dongmakgol" and “Fabricated City") will head the drama. The cast was previously confirmed in 2021 and its premier in December was announced on Thursday. “Island" was first published as a comic in 1997 and later gained popularity in 2016 after making its debut on Naver Webtoon platform.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here