Home » News » Movies » Chadwick Boseman Never Got to Read 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script, Says Ryan Coogler

Chadwick Boseman Never Got to Read 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script, Says Ryan Coogler

Chadwick Boseman battled colon cancer before his death but had not widely shared his diagnosis.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By:

CNN

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 08:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 after battling colon cancer for four years.
Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 after battling colon cancer for four years.

Chadwick Boseman did not read the script for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" before his death in 2020, according to the film’s director. Ryan Coogler told “Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast" that he offered Boseman a chance to read the script, but, at the time, the actor declined.

Host Ta-Nehisi Coates had asked where Coogler was in the writing process when he found out Boseman had died.

“I just finished it, man. My last conversation was calling him, asking him if he wanted to read it before I got notes from the studio," he said. “That was the last time we spoke. And yeah, so I, you know, he passed maybe a couple weeks after I finished." Coogler said he could “tell something was up" with the star and could tell he was struggling with his health.

Boseman battled colon cancer before his death but had not widely shared his diagnosis.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“He was tired, bro. I could tell he was tired. I’d been trying to get a hold of him for a few days and Denzel (Washington) had been trying to get a hold of him too," he said. “So, I texted him and told him, ‘Hey man, Denzel said he’s been looking for you too.’ Because he just did ‘Ma Rainey’ for Denzel. So, he called me. And I could tell he was laying down. We were talking. And Simone (Boseman) was with him. And (laughs) he kicks Simone out, because he told her he didn’t want her to hear nothing that could get him in trouble with the NDA. And she didn’t wanna leave him. So, I could tell something was up. But they were joking and laughing."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the script, Coogler said Boseman “didn’t wanna read it because he didn’t wanna get in the way of whatever notes the studio might have. So, he was like, ‘It’s better if I can read it later.’ But I found later that he was too tired to read anything."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 05, 2022, 08:29 IST
last updated: November 05, 2022, 08:29 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Bipasha Basu Turns Heads With New Maternity Photoshoot, See The Mom-to-be's Bold And Beautiful Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Internet Swoon With Her Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures In Blue Gown, See Her Stunning Bodycon Dresses