Chahatt Khanna Calls Reports of Her Links With Sukesh Chandrasekhar 'Twisted' and 'Just Half Story'

Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is only getting bigger with each passing day. While Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been quizzed multiple times in connection to the case, recently Nikki Tamboli and Chahat Khanna’s names also cropped up. It was said that Chahatt met Sukesh at Tihar Jail. Days after, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress has now reacted to these reports and claimed that it is just ‘half of the whole story’.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Chahatt mentioned that she does not need to clarify because it makes ‘no sense’. “I have seen all the reports about my involvement. Actually, there is a lot that I want to say, but then I feel why should I have to clarify myself. It makes no sense right now (as the case is still on). It is not the time when I should or I need to clarify myself," she said.

“I will definitely talk, not to defend myself, but to reveal what actually happened. Right now, what the media knows is just half of the whole story," Khanna added.

Chahatt further mentioned that she and her family are just laughing upon reports of her alleged link with Sukesh. “If people draw conclusions without hearing my side of story, I can’t get bothered by it. They don’t know the reality. They can say or believe anything they want. They have all the right to do so. Right now, my family and I are just laughing reading all the reports ke kya hai aur kya nikal ke aa raha," she told the news portal.

On being asked if she is planning to take a legal route now, Chahatt alleged that the claims being made as of now are ‘twisted’ and therefore she isn’t planning to hire a lawyer for now. “Well, mostly people who think they have done something wrong hire a lawyer. I know what I have done. If I try to hire someone, the lawyer will also laugh at me saying ‘what is this nonsense’. The stuff that is emerging out is really twisted. Ek sentence ko pakad ke highlight kiya hai. It makes no sense for me to be hassled about it right now," she concluded.

