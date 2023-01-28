Actress Chahatt Khanna gave a rare interview about Sukesh Chandrashekhar and made some jaw-dropping claims about the conman. The actress, whose name emerged in the investigation of the Rs 200 crore extortion case, claimed that she was taken to Tihar Jail to meet him in 2018 and he proposed to her. At the time, Chahatt was married and a mother of two children.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star claimed that she was taken to Tihar Jail under the garb of visiting a school for an event and was introduced to Sukesh. Chahatt alleged that she realised the truth only once she was inside the jail and was scared to call for help because she thought she would fall into a bigger problem. She also claimed that she was repeatedly blackmailed and was forced to pay ransom to save her face.

Speaking with ETimes, Chahatt said that she was invited to attend a school event in 2018 and that’s when she meet Angel Khan, an alias of Pinky Irani who allegedly introduced Sukesh to several stars. Once in Delhi, she was escorted in a car to the jail premise.

“I knew I was trapped and started panicking, thinking about my two kids, who were in Mumbai with my parents. Once we got off the car, we were taken to a room," she said, recalling that there were several laptops, watches and other luxury items. She was then introduced to Sukesh. “He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalithaa. He said he had been arrested in an EVM-tampering case during elections but was being given VIP treatment in jail," she added.

After he spoke to her about her work, Sukesh allegedly proposed to her. “Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying," she claimed.

She spent almost half an hour in Tihar jail before she and Angel left for the airport. She was allegedly handed Rs 2 lakhs as ‘shagun’ before she returned to Mumbai. A few days later, she allegedly began receiving ransom calls from his team, blackmailing her to cough out Rs 10 lakhs otherwise her video of visiting Tihar Jail would be sold to a TV channel.

“I didn’t want anyone to know that I was in Tihar jail. I was also worried about it affecting my marriage, and so I agreed to give them the money. Among other things, it did take a toll on my marriage, and my husband and I separated. Maybe I should have approached the police and lodged a complaint. But things kept happening one after the other and I just wanted to get out of it," she said.

Meanwhile, Sukesh’s name was associated with several stars, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

