Chaitanya Akkineni Praises Producer Dil Raju At Thank You Promotional Event

Chaitanya Akkineni is waiting for his much-anticipated film Thank You, which hits the theatres on July 22. Currently, he is busy with the promotions of the film. At one of the promotional events, Chaitanya praised Thank You producer Dil Raju. According to Chaitanya, it’s been 12 years since he worked with a compassionate producer like Dil Raju. Chaitanya said that he was extremely delighted to work with him on Thank You after a long time.

Chaitanya and Dil Raju have collaborated for the film Satya before. The Bangarraju actor said that the entire team has worked for the success of Thank You. Chaitanya is confident that the film will be loved by the audience and fans. He will essay the role of hockey player Abhi in Thank You. Chaitanya will be a hard-core fan of Mahesh Babu in this venture. Apart from Chaitanya, other actors associated with Thank You are Avika Gor, Malavika Nair and Raashii Khanna and others.

Thank You is directed by Vikram K. Kumar. This will be Chaitanya and Vikram’s third project. They had earlier worked together for the film Manam. Manam narrated the story of a couple Radha Mohan and Krishnaveni. They die in a car accident and their son Bittu grows to be a successful businessman. The twist in the story arises when Bittu watches a couple resembling his parents. Manam was a huge success. Chaitanya’s variations in acting were tremendously applauded by the audience and critics alike.

Besides Manam, they have also worked for the series Dhootha. Dhootha’s plot revolves around non-living objects that create havoc in the lives of people who have committed deadly sins. As of now, there are no details about Dhootha’s release date. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and several other actors are associated with Dhootha.

It remains to be seen whether Thank You will receive the same success as Manam. PC Sreeram has handled the camerawork. Naveen Nooli is the editor. Thank You’s music has struck a chord with the audience. S. Thaman composed the euphonious music for this film.

