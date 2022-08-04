Chaithanya Prakash Signs Her First Film; Here's The First Look

Social media influencer Chaithanya Prakash is all set to make her acting debut. The 19-year-old Keralite has been roped in to play the lead in God’s Own Country fame director Vasudev Sanal’s upcoming campus thriller titled Haya.

Moreover, Chaithanya has recently hit the headlines for her presence during the promotions of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Shamshera. Reportedly, the Bollywood actor has invited her to promote his upcoming movie. During her time at the promotion, Chaithanya also danced with the actor.

Sharing the video of her dance with Ranbir, Chaithanya wrote, “That last moment. Sometimes you just look into someone’s eyes and know those are the eyes you want to get lost in for the rest of your life ‘BUT sadly Alia won’t let me do that. "

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Chaithanya enjoys a fan following of over 1.4 million on her Instagram handle.

Speaking about Haya, the screenplay of the film is being written by media person Manoj Bharti. Jiju Sunny is handling the principal photography, while editing is in the hands of Arun Thomas. Varun Sunil is taking care of the music department. More details regarding the project are yet awaited.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the unit also launched the first look poster of the upcoming project.

The newcomer shared the poster and wrote, “Proudly presents the first look poster of the movie ‘HAYA’, directed by @vasudev.sanal A campus musical thriller movie written by @manojbharathy. Produced by 6 Silver Souls Studio. Music by Varun Sunil (Masala coffee band) @varun.sunil @haya_movie"

Advertisement

Interestingly, besides Haya, Chaithanya also has Ronaldo Chithram, a Renoy Kalloor directorial. Both of her films are expected to be released soon.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here