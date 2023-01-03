Chaiyaa Chaiyaa to Mere Sapnon Ki Rani, Best Bollywood Songs Based Around Trains

Bollywood and romance go hand in hand. There’s hardly any Bollywood movie that is devoid of a romantic number, and the practice has been going on for ages. If you pay closer attention, you might also notice that the Hindi film industry has a special attachment to trains.

Romancing or wooing a woman on trains has always been given a top priority in B-town. From superstar Shah Rukh dancing with Malaika Arora Khan in Chaiyya Chaiyya to veteran actor Rajesh Khanna trying to impress Sharmila Tagore in Mere Sapnon ki Rani, Bollywood’s affair with trains dates a long time back in history.

Here is a list of five iconic songs in Bollywood that centre around trains.

Advertisement

Chaiyya Chaiyya - Dil Se:

Probably one of the greatest and most groovy soundtracks in the Hindi film industry, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa ruled our chartbusters in the 90s. The foot-tapping number had us matching beats to the energetic vocals of Sapna Awasthi and Sukhwinder Singh. The famous scene was shot atop an Ooty train.

Kasto Mazza - Parineeta:

Another epic song, Kasto Mazza, sung beautifully by musical maestros - Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam depicted a train journey like never before. Saif Ali Khan’s untamed emotions as he returns home to meet with his secret lover Vidya Balan are depicted quite aptly in the feel-good song from Parineeta, shot exclusively on the Darjeeling toy train.

Dhadak Dhadak - Bunty Aur Babli

Advertisement

With ace performances by rumoured former flames Rani Mukherji and Abhishek Bachchan, Dhadak Dhadak from the film Bunty Aur Babli still makes us ditch our beds and dance our hearts out. The song touches your soul as if beckoning you to follow your train of dreams.

Hai Aapna Dil Toh Awara - Solva Saal

Advertisement

Dev Anand seamlessly portrays a happy-go-lucky man as he traverses through hills in the song Hai Aapna Dil Toh Awara. With the talented actor’s hilarious quirks and excellent expressions, the Hemant Kumar song is our go-to journey song. Dev Anand’s flirtatious demeanour to woo Waheeda Rehman is totally on-point.

Mere Sapno Ki Raani - Aradhana

The list of Bollywood songs revolving around trains remains incomplete without adding this cult classic Kishore Kumar song. Mere Sapno Ki Rani might still find a place in the playlist even in the 21st century, owing to its amazing lyrics. The secret romance brewing between Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore gives flavour to the peppy number against the backdrop of the Darjeeling toy train.

Read all the Latest Movies News here