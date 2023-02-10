It’s only been a few days since the wedding of Chitranshi Rawat a.k.a Komat Chautala from Chak De India with her long time beau. Now, another girl from the Chak De Squad has gotten hitched. Tanya Abrol tied the knot with boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday. Her wedding was attended by actor-couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik who posed with the bride for pictures.

On Friday, Abhinav Shukla took to his Instagram handle to drop a series of pictures featuring himself with wife Rubina Dilaik and Tanya Abrol decked up in a magenta and green bridal ensemble. Abhinav looked dapper in a grey turtle-neck T-shirt and light-coloured pants and Rubina rocked a stunning multi-colored saree.

He wrote in the caption, “We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible and I am more fun. The highs and lows the journey flows… you been a sister, a friend, a support. Tanya Abrol, so happy to see you as a bride and that glow." Tanya Abrol promptly responded with the comment, “I love you both so, so much Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, thank you for making it special."

Excited fans were quick to bombard the comment section with best wishes and compliments. One of them wrote, “CID co-actress Jayanti here. All the best for your married life. Congrats! ♥️" Another one commented, “The caption has my heart!" Someone else said, “Waah Shukla Ji. Tussi Dil le lo. Kya likhte ho ji!" A fan stated, “Aaye haaye humari Pam!" Another one commented, “Aww so pretty(heart eye emojis)".

Besides playing Balbir Kaur in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De India, Tanya Abrol has been a part of projects like Best Of Luck Nikki, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Let’s Go! India!, Love You Soniye, among others.

