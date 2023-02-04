Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Actress Chitrashi, best known for her role in Chak De! India tied the sacred knot with her long-time boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagnani. The actress’ co-stars had a grand reunion as they attended the wedding. Actress Vidya Malwade who was last seen in Mismatched, shared a bundle of photos from the wedding. Chitrashi looked beautiful in a golden bridal lehenga with red chunari. Dhruvaditya on the other hand looked elegant in a sherwani. The couple were surrounded by their closest friends and family members for the wedding. Their photos took the internet by storm. The wedding took place in Bilaspur. It was an afternoon affair. In the photos, Dhruvaditya was seen planting a sweet kiss on Chitrashi’s forehead.

Apart from Chak De! India, Chitrashi has played pivotal roles in films like Fashion, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and more. Dhruvaditya on the other hand has worked in films like Flight, The Grey, and the web series Damaged.

Many stars including Chitrashi’s Chak De! co-stars like Vidya Malavade and Shilpa Shukla were seen. Actresses Shruti Ulfat and Delnaaz Irani were also a part of the festivities. On sharing the photos, Vidya wrote, “Got our babygurl married". Have a look :

Earlier, in an interview, the actress had shared that she wanted to low-key intimate wedding with her best friends and family, “We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge. However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai. So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends." They tied the knot in Bilaspur.

