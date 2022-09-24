Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Shoots for Jhulan Goswami Biopic in Headingley Stadium; Pic

Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting in London for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, has been sharing several pictures and videos online. Be it her time on sets or training for the film, the actress has been giving a glimpse of it all on social media. The Sultan actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo as she updates fans about the current England schedule of the film.

In a recent Instagram post, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Headingley Stadium, where she is currently shooting. In the picture, one can see the massive stadium and also the pretty sky in hues of orange and blue along with the clouds scattered. Anushka captioned the picture, “Day 31 (along with a camera recorder, a bat and an engine emoji), Headingley stadium, #chakdaxpress #chakdaxpressonnetflix". Take a look at the post below.

Earlier to this Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures and penned a caption revealing details about the same. The actress looked lovely as she sported an oversized light brown coloured hoodie and paired it with black pants. Anushka completed her look by opting for tresses that were left open, black rectangular sunglasses and posed in front of her vanity van.

Along with the series of pictures, Anushka penned a caption that read, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha?" She added, “Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye". Take a look at the post below.

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the big screen for a long time, will make a comeback with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film, Chakda Xpress, is being helmed by Prosit Roy and bankrolled by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. The actress will be seen playing Jhulan Goswami, an Indian women’s cricket player, in the movie. This is also her first film since the birth of her daughter Vamika, whom she and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021. The movie is all set to release on OTT giant, Netflix.

