Chakda Xpress First Look: Anushka Sharma Sports Short Hair, Channels Jhulan Goswami; Virat Kohli Reacts

The first look at Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress finally released on Monday and it has received a reaction from many, including Virat Kohli. Based on the life of the ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka Sharma dons the Indian jersey and tells the story of the legendary cricketer in the biopic. The new video featured numerous behind-the-scene moments from the film.

In the first teaser look, Anushka had forgone the dark make-up which was seen in the announcement video and had received massive criticism. The actress was seen in different situations — seated in the locker room before a match, sharing a hearty moment with her team, lost in thought while she sat by herself in a room and more. At a point, Anushka was also seen sporting a pair of glasses.

The video also featured glimpses of Jhulan and Anushka on the field, with the former helping the actress polish her bowling skills in the nets. In the video, director Prosit Roy also spoke about Jhulan’s journey from “small town Chakda all the way to the World Cup finals".

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Here’s a glimpse into the Chakda ‘Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy 🏏 #ChakdaXpress #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix."

The teaser video got a sweet shoutout from Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. Fans also praised Anushka. “You look superb in Indian jersey," a fan wrote. “When I saw the teaser I was super excited because the way the teaser was ,but I found something wrong at Anushka but now I think Anushka is perfect," another fan confessed.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli in 2021.

