'Chala Hava Yeu Dya' Host Nilesh Sabale's Love Story is Nothing Short of Bollywood Film

Marathi television show ‘Chala Hava Yeu Dya’ has made the entire Maharashtra laugh for over seven years now. The last and the eighth season of the show, which has gained immense popularity, was telecast in April 2021. Written and directed by Marathi actor Nilesh Sabale, ‘Chala Hava Yeu Dya’ has captivated the audience with his impeccable humour. His fans have always been eager to know about Nilesh Sable’s personal life.

One of the most loved actors in the state, Nilesh is known as Gallogalli of Maharashtra. The actor turned host has won hearts with his sense of humour. The 35-year-old actor had made his acting debut in ‘Maharashtracha Superstar’.

Nilesh’s fans don’t know much about Gauri, his wife, who has always maintained a distance from the limelight. Even Nilesh is not active on social media, the reason the pictures of his family are rarely seen. The Marathi actor has an interesting love story, nothing short of a Bollywood film.

Nilesh and Gauri had a love marriage after they dated each other for a long time. The two first met at an event in Gauri’s college where Nitish was also present.

The couple was unaware that their first meeting would eventually culminate into a beautiful relationship and eventually their marriage. Nilesh and Gauri became friends soon after the meeting at the college event. The two became close friends and then their friendship turned into love. The couple decided to get married. Both have been married for almost 10-11 years.

According to media reports, Nilesh confessed to Gauri that he was not interested in medical studies anymore and was passionate about acting but at that stage of life it was hard for him to take a tough decision. The actor was supported by his wife Gauri in all his decisions. Nilesh decided to quit his medical studies and follow his passion. His wife backed him on every step.

Sources close to the family of the actor say that he struggled a lot until he got the much-required break with ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’. Despite getting a degree in Ayurveda, the actor worked hard in the field of entertainment and was immensely supported by his family and wife Gauri in this journey of hardships and patience.

