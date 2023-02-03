Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is doing extremely well at the box office. The movie has broken several box office records so far including the biggest opening day and opening weekend for a Hindi film. Pathaan currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film and eighth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is also the highest-grossing film of SRK’s career and Yash Raj Films.

It seems that it has become difficult to compete with Pathaan at the ticket counters. However, SS Rajamouli is ready to give tough competition to Pathaan. Rajamouli is planning to re-release his epic action drama RRR at the theatres. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer ruled the hearts of the audiences last year. Their amazing acting skills and outstanding action scenes took the movie to a different level. The song Naatu Naatu from the movie became a huge hit and went on to receive a Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category. The song has also received a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars.

According to media reports, RRR will release once again before the 95th Oscars awards ceremony. Currently, they are planning the theatre’s list, language and timing. This year’s Oscar ceremony will be held on March 12. The Naatu Naatu song has got a nomination. Picturised on Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, this song made everyone drool. The signature step of both actors has become a big hit across the globe.

RRR has earned a total of Rs 1,200 to 1,258 crore worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. RRR also featured Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn playing pivotal roles. RRR has been honoured at many prestigious award ceremonies.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan has crossed Rs 700 crore at the box office. Currently, everyone’s attention is on whether the re-release of RRR could be a challenge for Pathaan. Similarly, the audience is also curious about how the re-release of RRR will take place.

