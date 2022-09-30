Chandan Roy Sanyal on His Film Woh 3 Din's Clash With Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1

Chandan Roy Sanyal has impressed viewers with his acting skills in the popular web show Aashram which also features Bobby Deol in the lead. He has continued his streak of delivering noteworthy content by becoming part of notable movies and web shows.

The actor is set to amuse his viewers again, with yet another different avatar in his new film Who 3 Din which also features Sanjay Mishra in the lead role of a rickshaw puller residing in a small village with his wife and daughter. Apart from this, Chandan has also starred in Disney+ Hotstar’s family drama Karm Yuddh featuring stars like Satish Kaushik, and Ashutosh Rana.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Chandan opened up about his role in Won 3 Din and Karm Yuddh. With Woh 3 Din releasing alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer action thriller Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PS:1, the 42-year-old star said that he wishes that the audience watches all the films that are releasing, and his film gets to earn well too.

Advertisement

He shared, “I think because of social media and because of online exposure, the word spreads fast in today’s day and age. Earlier people used to give advertisements in newspapers and used to put big hoardings to inform everyone about a film’s release. Now people share it on WhatsApp or Facebook or Instagram, so people get to know about it quickly. Now, big films like Vikram Vedha and PS:1 which are very expensive and have a huge star cast are coming to theatres. At the same time, our film, Woh 3 Din, is kind of a limited cinema. Since it’s a film and the audience has opened up to, the kind of storytelling we are doing – I have a strong feeling that this film will also do very well. "

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qWMg4fWcAWM" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Chandan added that he wants all the films to earn well, “I wish Vikram Vedha and PS:1 both get to earn crores, and we should also get a little bit out of the money. I wish all the films should work. I hope Vikram Vedha becomes such a huge hit that people won’t get tickets. And those who didn’t get the tickets would see the film of a rickshaw wala. After watching it, they would find it fun and will tell 10 more people to go to theatres and give it a watch. I think word of mouth would really help."

Set in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, Woh 3 Din sees Sanjay Mishra playing the role of a simple man - Rambharose, a rickshaw puller who lands in trouble when he hopes of earning Rs 3000.

Advertisement

Chandan opened up about his on-screen and off-screen equation with Sanjay Mishra. He said, “On screen, I sort of don’t like him in the film, I’m getting into a quarrel with him in the movie. On the other hand, in real life, we bonded really really well. Also, I was unaware that Sanjay Sir recommended my name for this film, we have never met earlier. The director called me one day and said he was making a film and would like me to play a role in it. Sanjay Mishra suggested my name and he really thought I should do it because nobody can do this role better. I play the role of a passenger and Mishra is a rickshaw puller who is looking for ways to make some money because he’s a poor man. I promise him that I’ll pay an amount which he’s never thought of and when he agrees to the arrangement is what sets the crux of the film and their journey together."

Speaking of memories from the film’s shoot, the Aashram actor recalled, “Sanjay Mishra is also a foodie like me and we were shooting in a small town which an hour away from Benaras. We used to go and find fresh vegetables from the farm to cook on the set, prepare it under a tree then and there, and have lunch. We used to improvise a lot on set and the script got better and better every day. It’s all about the timing in comedy and I hope the audience likes it."

Advertisement

Sanyal will also be seen playing the role of a journalist in the family drama Karm Yuddh on Disney+ Hotstar. We asked the actor about his experience of working with industry veteran Satish Kaushik.

Advertisement

“I have known Satish ji for a while but didn’t get a chance to work with him. In Karm Yuddh, I didn’t have many scenes with him, there is only one important scene of him and me. Actually, Satish Sir comes from the same area I come from - Delhi - and we bonded over childhood memories of the ’70s from the Karol Bagh area when he grew up there, and how it has changed over a period of time. We both are Karol Bagh lads, and he was telling me Neena Gupta, and Shakti Kapoor are also from the same area," he concludes.

Woh 3 Din is set to be released in theatres on September 30. Karm Yuddh is releasing on the same date on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here