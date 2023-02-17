Chandan Roy Sanyal Set to Direct and Star The Playback Singer, Deets Inside

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, The Playback Singer, alongside essaying one of the lead roles. Anupriya Goenka of Padmaavat, Criminal Justice and Aashram fame, and Nidhi Singh (Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, Apharan) joins Chandan as part of the lead cast.

Set in Patna, The Playback Singer is a musical period romance that will see the journey of three characters and their struggles. The film is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and the melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon, and the twists of fate that eventually define her life.

The film is being produced by Lonestar Films and Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company. The Playback Singer adds the second film to Lonestar Film’s 2023 slate after Cancer and also marks Chandan Roy Sanyal’s second directorial outing.

Speaking about The Playback Singer, Chandan Roy Sanyal said, “This project has been in my head for years and then been on papers for another few. It is very close to my heart and I wanted to see it crystal clear in my mind first till I was convinced. It’s a period piece so the pre-production is very heavy, it is very research-led. I have a very strong technical team in place to make this flawless. When I narrated the story to Pankaj and Devansh from Lonestar they totally backed me on the research aspect. This one is a labour of love and it will be served with a lot of warmth".

Lonestar Films is a US-based production house that has recently forayed into India. Headed by Mr. Pankaj Mamtora who is based in the US, Devansh Patel leads the Indian arm as the Chief Creative Officer. The film is set to go on floors by the second half of the year.

