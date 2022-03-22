Chandra Thangaraj Writes Letter for Safer Release of Kallan But...

Kallan, directed by journalist-turned-director Chandra Thangaraj, was released on March 18 this year amid threats and intimidation. The producers and actors of this film also received hate and death threats in similar amounts. The film has been receiving mixed reviews with many praising the storyline. However, a section criticised the execution of the idea on the technical front.

Certain groups, who also issued threats, demanded the makers change the title of the film. The lawsuit filed against the film was dismissed by the court.

Even after a go-ahead by the court, Chandra had to write a letter of apology to ensure a safe release for her film. The Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Association has stepped forward now in her support.

Advertisement

The organisation has condemned threats and intimidation, requesting the Tamil Nadu government’s immediate intervention. The situation has not improved even after the government’s intervention. Many theatres have backed out from screening the film, fearing dire consequences. Theatres that refused to bow down witnessed a spree of violence.

According to reports, Chandra even complained online regarding these violations and police have not taken any action. Earlier, the director explained how she remained headstrong and didn’t give in to the demands of changing the title for Kallan.

Kallan narrates the story of people who pursue hunting as a profession. Their life changes after the government bans hunting. The film is a gangster drama based in the 1980s.

Chandra stated that the journey to making this film was a tough one as Kallan was rejected by 50 producers. According to Chandra, it was producer Madhiazhagan, who finally agreed to bankroll it.

Chandra said that her film doesn’t focus on any caste or community. The director also described that it took her a total of 4 years to make Kallan.

Advertisement

Karu Palaniappan, Nikita, Maya Soundaraja and Namo Narayanan have acted in this film. K. Krishna Kumar has composed music for this film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.