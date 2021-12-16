Chandralekha Fame Vanitha Vijayakumar to Return to Small Screen With This Show

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar will be seen playing a small role in an ongoing serial on Zee Tamil. Vanitha was also seen in the third season of Big Boss Tamil, and her performance was immensely loved by the audience. With her lively and entertaining traits, many thought Vanitha took Bigg Boss to an all-new different level of entertainment. Now the actor will be returning to the small screen after a long break.

Reports say that Vanitha will next make a guest appearance in the superhit Zee Tamil show, Mrs Hitler. In the past, the actor has been a part of several films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Vanitha is the daughter of famous actors Vijaykumar and Manjula.

Besides returning to the big screen with her next film that also stars Prashant, Vanitha will once again make an appearance on TV, in the Zee Tamil show. In Mrs Hitler, Vanitha will play a small but extremely crucial role.

In the past, the actor had participated in Vijay TV’s superhit show, Kukku With Clown and won the title. Apart from that, Vanitha also made guest appearances in a few other TV series.

Vanitha made her debut with the film Chandralekha in 1995. After acting in a couple of films, she took a break from cinema. She later co-starred in a film with Robert Master but the film failed to create magic at the box office.

