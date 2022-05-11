Chandramukhi Star Amruta Khanvilkar’s Interview Published in UAE Portal, Team Elated

Chandramukhi, directed by Prasad Oak, has received thumbs up from the audience and critics alike. Chandramukhi is being appreciated for almost everything. Now, in a pleasant surprise to Chandramukhi’s team, an interview of Amruta Khanvilkar has been published in Gulf News Tabloid, a UAE portal. Amruta, who played Chandramukhi’s role shared this news on Instagram. Amruta spoke about various aspects and her experiences related to this film in the interview.

Amruta described it as an honour and a special feeling. She also thanked Manjusha Radhakrishnan for the interview. Amruta thanked Intikhab Chougle, chief operating officer of Vistas Media Capital, for making this interview happen. Vistas Media Capital is a distribution company based out of Abu Dhabi Media Zone.

Advertisement

Intikhab said that initially, they were apprehensive about the release of a Marathi musical, adding that in the past, only two Marathi films were released here and they were not successful. Intikhab said that the credit for changing the fortune of Marathi films here (U.A.E) goes to Chandramukhi.

Amruta ended the post by giving credit for success to the entire team of Chandramukhi.

Alongside the caption, Amruta attached three photos. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a white saree in the first picture. Her makeup and hair game was on point. In the second picture, a photo of Amruta’s interview was attached. Amruta’s picture wearing a black saree embellished with golden borders was also attached to the article piece.

In the third picture, the remaining interview was published with pictures from her projects. Amruta has spoken about various topics like her journey in cinema being a newcomer, the success of Chandramukhi and the film boosting other Marathi films etc.

Advertisement

Amruta’s colleagues and fans formed a beeline in the comment section, applauding her achievement. She was congratulated by Rohini Ramanathan and Kranti Redkar. Makeup artist Puneet B. Saini, Chandramukhi’s director Prasad Oak and his wife also congratulated her. Writer Milind Gadagkar, Adaa Khan and Nandita Dhuri also congratulated her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.