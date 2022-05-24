Chandramukhi’s Amruta Khanvilkar Is Busy With Temple Run

Prasad Oak’s much-anticipated Marathi film Chandramukhi is making noise for all the right reasons. The film, starring Amruta Khanvilkar, was released on April 29. And, the movie is about to complete a week of its theatrical run.

Chandramukhi, ever since its release, has been the hot topic of discussion on social media. Fans and critics have heaped praise Amruta Khanvilkar’s performance in the film.

But in the middle of all the success and praise coming her way, Amruta Khanvilkar didn’t miss the chance to pay a visit to the almighty. She paid a visit to a temple in Solapur, the southwestern region of Maharashtra.

She posted a mini vlog on Instagram in which is she leaving for the temple run. Along with this, Amruta wrote, “I am used to visiting Akkalkot and Tuljapur once a year, since childhood. After the release of Chandramukhi, I was swamped with its promotions. Today, I am here just to thank god. Nothing else."

With an amazing collection of Rs 1.21 crore on its first day of release, Chandramukhi has set a new record in the Marathi film industry. With the regional films, like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, and the latest one by Yash, KGH 2, gaining a lot of attention, it is being said that Chandramukhi will crave a path for Marathi cinema on the national stage.

Director Prasad Oak said that “Chandramukhi will start a new era in the film industry."

During one of the promotional campaigns, Amruta Khanvilkar came up with a flash mob inside a metro. Here, she was seen dancing to one of Chandramukhi’s songs along with co-star Adinath Kothare.

People, who were inside the metro, were surprised to see their favourite actors.

The song Chandra is also getting a lot of attention on social media. The song has received more than one million likes and went viral on the Internet.

