Chandramuki’s Mrunmayee Deshpande Is Giving Major Fitness Goals

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande are one of the most popular siblings in the Marathi entertainment industry. From fitness videos to fun Reels, the Deshpande sisters are major goals. Mrunmayee has shared a video with Gautami from their workout session. From weight squads to battling ropes, the sister duo are performing all the exercises with utmost ease.

Mrunmayee, in her caption, wrote, “Getting there." Fans have flooded the comment space with fire and heart emojis. A person wrote, “Hustlers."

Now, take a look at the video, which has received more than 103k views.

Mrunmayee Deshpande and Gautami Deshpande are always sharing photos and videos of each other on social media. In fact, these two sisters are always seen having fun. Fans also like the sweet relationship between the Deshpande sisters. A few days back, Murunmayee shared another video from their workout session. This time, it is on a video call. We can see their fitness coach Anuj Shelke too. Fans have showered laughing emojis in the reply box. The video got more than 104k views.

Speaking of actress Mrunmayee’s work front, she had recently appeared in the movie Chandramukhi. She played the role of Dolly Deshmane and won the hearts of everyone. This role holds a special place in Mrunmayee’s heart.

Chandramuki was a Marathi language romantic drama, directed Prasad Oak. The film was written by Chinmay Mandlekar. The movie was jointly produced under Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films, Flying Dragon Entertainment & Creative Vibe. The movie was based on a novel of the same name, written by Vishwas Patil. The film follows an intense musical love story between leading Tamsha singer and dancer Chandra and a rising politician. The film became a commercial success at the box office.

