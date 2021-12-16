Change in Timings of Tamil Show Kaatrukkenna Veli Leaves Fans Disappointed

The timings of the popular Tamil show Kaatrukkenna Veli have been changed, and it has disappointed the fans, reports say. The show, which used to air at 6 pm earlier, has now been reportedly given an afternoon spot. According to reports, the show will now air at 1 in the afternoon, and the reason for these changes have not been disclosed yet.

The change in timings has come as a big disappointment to fans, who have long followed Kaatrukkenna Veli and loved its plot and characters.

Kaatrukkenna Veli is about a girl who fights many difficulties for her education. The show received a good response from the young audience. When Surya Darshan, the male lead of the show, quit Kaatrukkenna Veli, it came as a huge shock to the fans.

Darshan has a huge fan-following but he also had his reasons for leaving the show. Swaminathan, a Kannada actor, is now playing the male lead in the show.

Well known actor Malavika Avinash, who played the mother of the male lead, also left the show and was replaced by Jyothi Rai. It was difficult for the fans to accept these changes but they remained loyal and dedicated to the show.

However, the latest change has disappointed the fans a lot. Now, it will be worth noticing if the change in timings affects the TRP as well.

