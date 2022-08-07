Channa Mereya Actor Niyati Fatnani Poses In Saree, Fan Feels She Looks Straight Out Of A Painting; See Pics

Actress Niyati Fatnani is a popular name in the telly world. She has done various shows, like Nazar, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage, D4- Get up and Dance. Currently, she is winning hearts with her performance in the Star Bharat show Channa Mereya.

Actress Niyati Fatnani has become an Instagram sensation, thanks to her sartorial picks and cute antics. The stunner knows how to make a style statement with every outfit she dons. Today, we are crushing on Niyati’s mesmerizing looks in her stunning saree outfit and they are spreading like wildfire on social media. ‘Channa Mereya’ actress who often shares a glimpse from her latest photoshoots, recently stole the hearts of many with her new collection of dashing photos.

Clad in a beautiful saree, Niyati pulled off the look. She draped in so well that it didn’t seem odd and the look is being loved by all her fans. Accompanied by traditional ornaments, a pink colour on her body and lotus in her hair, the actress has made netizens go berserk over her pretty looks.

Niyati just proved you don’t need a blouse to make a style statement in sari. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the pictures. As soon as she uploaded the pictures, her fans went crazy over her look. One fan wrote, “woww just like painting," while another penned, “you look like a piece of art."

