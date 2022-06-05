Charlie Puth Accidentally Confirms BTS Collaboration, ARMYs Tease 'He Namjooned'

It seems like Charlie Puth accidentally confirmed that he is collaborating with BTS. Fans had speculated in the past that Charlie could be working with BTS on a new song. Now, with this confirmation, fans are eagerly waiting for BTS to drop the release date.

Charlie’s collaboration with BTS comes after he collaborated with Jungkook on a version of We Don’t Talk Anymore. The rendition, which was originally sung by Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth, was released in 2017.

Speaking backstage of KIIS FM Wango Tango 2022, Charlie addressed fan speculation about his collaboration with BTS and said, “I heard that too and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea. We do but we just figured it out."

Fans were in splits after realising that he accidentally slipped the announcement. “He basically Namjooned there spilled the whole thing and then went silent when asked fr a more definitive answer," a fan teased, referring to the numerous times that spoiler king RM revealed details about an album/track accidentally. “Well I’m glad that he doesn’t know the date, otherwise he would have announced that at well… " another added.

While fans wait for more updates about the song, ARMYs are counting down the days to BTS’ new album release. BTS is releasing an anthology titled Proof. The album features some of their biggest hits, handpicked solo tracks and unreleased demos besides three new songs. Record producer Benny Blanco has been roped in to remix three tracks. The songs are Life Goes On, Fake Love, and Blood Sweat And Tears, and they were picked by the ARMYs via a poll.

The album drops on June 10.

