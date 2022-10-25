Charu Asopa Confirms Divorce With Rajeev Sen, Accuses Him of Being Abusive

Actors Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have split again. The news was confirmed by Charu in a recent interview. The decision to separate came a little over a month after the couple announced that they were giving their wedding a second shot.

Speaking with ETimes, Charu said that the couple is done for good now. She said that the couple has been fighting since they got married. She claimed that Rajeev would vanish for weeks or months following a fight and block all communication modes. She hoped that they would resolve their issue for their daughter Ziana but it didn’t happen. The actress added that she regrets giving their marriage a second shot.

“Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove," she said.

“It was the biggest mistake (to give the marriage another shot). Aur dirty hota jaayega agar yeh shaadi aur drag hui toh. It will get unbearably toxic for Ziana. When I disclosed his ways to my family, they told me that I was taking the right step by parting ways. I have already got a house for rent. I will go straight there when I return to Mumbai. I will initiate divorce proceedings and hope he agrees to it without causing more trouble. Like previously, I haven’t asked for alimony. I don’t want to drag this marriage anymore. I have already wasted three-and-a-half years," she added. Charu also claimed that Rajeev refused to provide for Ziana and

However, Rajeev denied the claims. “This allegation is utter rubbish as she each time knew where I was, including the last time when I was in Delhi for a dental appointment. In fact, on many occasions, she has left Mumbai without even telling me. I would come to know her whereabouts only through her online videos."

He added, “Who said I have refused to provide for Ziana? In my multiple legal notices sent to Charu through my lawyers, I had never mentioned that I won’t take care of my daughter financially. In fact, I mentioned that even though my wife doesn’t want any alimony, I still wish to take care of my daughter financially and her education in every way possible."

The actress, who is in Bhilwara currently, has decided to return to Mumbai soon and move out of the house. She is also planning on kick-starting the divorce proceedings soon.

