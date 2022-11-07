Charu Asopa Drops Happy Pics With Daughter Ziana Amid Separation With Rajeev Sen, Netizens Hail Her Strength

Charu Asopa has been making headlines because of her separation from her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. Amid all this, the Mere Angne Mein actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared a couple of happy pictures with daughter Ziana. In the clicks, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying and spending some time in a park. While Charu sported a white outfit, Ziana looked adorable in pink attire.

In the caption, Charu dropped a mother-daughter emoji, a heart and kiss emoji too. Check out Charu Asopa’s post here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming wishes for the actress and wished her strength. “I really like your spirit mam really proud of u because aapko dekhke muje himmat milti hai me bhi yahi daur se gujar rahi hu (sic)," one of the fans wrote. “Finally old Charu is back," another comment read. One of the social media users also shared, " I’m also a mother of an 11month old baby i can feel every ahsas of you aap kis phase s gujar rahi h… But u are too strong that nobody can break you di…. U are a ❤️"

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, once again, they have now decided to part ways.

Recently, Charu also claimed that Rajeev had asked her to quit television because of his ‘trust issues’ and added that his level of possessiveness was ‘extremely difficult’. “It was Rajeev who said to quit TV and start vlogging. When I am not in front of his eyes, he feels I’m doing something wrong because he has trust issues. His level of possessiveness is extremely different where he leaves me behind for months and blocks me from everywhere. Even I fail to understand this type of possessiveness," she told Pinkvilla.

