Charu Asopa Focused On Work To Get Out Of Postpartum Depression

Actress Charu Asopa was on cloud nine after she embraced motherhood last year. She and her husband Rajeev Sen had welcomed daughter Ziana back then. Despite the happy moment, Charu suffered her share of difficulties as she faced postpartum depression.

According to Charu, she could rely only on her work to get out of this depression. For those who don’t know, postpartum depression is the physical, emotional and behavioural changes experienced by women after childbirth.

Charu revealed this in an interview with Hindustan Times. According to Charu, she felt lonely and isolated all the time due to postpartum depression. At this crucial juncture, it was work, which came to Charu’s rescue. Charu said that she used to feel good after doing small ad campaigns.

The actress further said that not enough is being done to deal with depression. According to Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye actress, people don’t want to talk about depression. Charu expressed that discussions around depression should be normalised.

As of now, Charu was only working from home and taking care of Ziana. Now after a one-year sabbatical from television and films, she wishes to return to sets. Charu is not tense about how she will manage her shoots taking care of Ziana simultaneously. Charu said that she is thinking of taking Ziana on the shoot. According to Charu, while she is shooting, Ziana can chill in the makeup room.

Charu, who is now all set to make her comeback, wishes to explore the web space apart from films and television. She feels that web shows are more content driven. The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress said that she wishes to perform meaningful performances.

As of now, Charu is working on her YouTube channel. A cursory glance at the channel reveals her content about fashion, videos with Ziana etc.

