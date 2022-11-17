Charu Asopa Gives Tour Of New House After Separation from Rajeev Sen, Says 'This Is Enough for Ziana And Me'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, who tied the knot in 2019, are set to part ways legally after going back and forth on their decision several times. Amid this, Charu Asopa in her recent vlog revealed that she has moved into a new house with their daughter Ziana and gave a sneak peek of it to her followers. Charu recently accused her husband of domestic abuse and separated from him.

Charu started her vlog by showing fans her living room, which also doubles up as the play area for Ziana. Not only this, Charu revealed that she spends the majority of her time in her living time. “I won’t call it a house, this is my home. I believe houses are made with bricks, homes are made up of the people who live there. All of us who live here make this a home," the actress said.

Moving on, Charu gave a glimpse of her kitchen and a small temple which she has installed there. She also gave a peek into her bedroom which is full of quirky things featuring Ziana’s name on it. “Yeah, the house is small but it is enough for Ziana and me," Charu said, further introducing her babysitter and staff.<

Charu ended her vlog by saying, “This is my complete family. This is our home. Thanks for coming to our home."

Earlier, Rajeev Sen, in his vlog had said that he was ready to welcome Charu Asopa back into his house. “It will be difficult for me to forgive Charu after what she has said and done. But Charu, darwaza aaj bhi aapke liye khule hain (The doors of this house are still open for you). Come back to your family. This is where you belong, this is where Ziana belongs," he said.

Charu and Rajeev, who got married in 2019, announced separation but later decided to give their relationship a second chance. They even celebrated their daughter Ziana’s birthday together. However, the actors have had major differences and Charu has recently alleged Rajeev of cheating on her when she was pregnant and accused him of domestic violence as well. However, Rajeev has time and again denied the allegations.

