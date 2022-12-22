Charu Asopa Has a Cordial Relationship With Rajeev Sen as Their Daughter is 'Growing Up, Understanding Things'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are making the headlines for months now for the rough phase their married life is going through. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has a cordial relationship with Rajeev because of their daughter Ziana. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2021. They announced their separation earlier this year but decided to give their relationship another chance. This decision was followed by yet another announcement of their separation.

Now speaking to the Times of India, Charu said that they are cordial and don’t want anything negative to happen. She said, “Yes, things between Rajeev and me are cordial now. We both want our relationship to be cordial now because Ziana is growing up fast and she’s slowly understanding things. I don’t want anything negative to happen now." She continued, “Already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and she will grow up and see a lot of things. I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on aur thoda sambhal jaaye (for things to stabilize)."

Meanwhile, Charu recently visited Rajeev’s home to make Ziana meet her father and spend some time with him. In her vlog, Charu shared, “Rajeev wanted to meet Ziana and come home but I told him that we will only come there because it will be an outing for Ziana as well. Whenever we take her outside, she feels very happy." Charu had earlier revealed that Rajeev cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. It was Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev Sen had earlier blamed Charu publicly for hiding her first marriage which took place in 2022.

