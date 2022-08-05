Charu Asopa Is All Hearts As Sushmita Sen Drops Hottest Pictures; Check Here

Television actress Charu Asopa has parted ways with her husband Rajeev Sen but she surely enjoys a good bond with her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen. On Friday, the Aarya actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures in which she was seen posing on a yacht. Sushmita wore a black and white outfit and added goggles to her look too. Needless to say, Sushmita looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the clicks. “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly," she wrote in the caption.

Among others, Charu Asopa was quick to react to Sen’s pictures. She dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

This comes just a few days after Charu addressed rumours of Sushmita Sen taking her side in the whole matter of separating from Rajeev Sen. In an interview, Charu expressed her admiration for the Aarya actress and called her ‘a wonderful actor and an even better human being’. She also mentioned that Sushmita has been ‘extremely welcoming’ towards her from the very beginning and added that she will cherish the bond of ‘love, adulation and immense respect’ for the rest of her life.

It was also being said that Sushmita Sen has unfollowed her brother Rajeev on Instagram. However, later Rajeev revealed that his sister never followed him on Instagram but only on Twitter. “It is being said by the media that my sister unfollowed me on Instagram. However, the reality is that she never followed me on Instagram. So, this piece of news cracks me up and it needs to be told. Secondly, the only place she is following me is on Twitter and that, too, for long," he said.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. In June this year, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. Since then, the two have levelled several accusations against each other.

