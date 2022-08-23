Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Approached for Bigg Boss 16 Amid Divorce: 'Don’t Have Problem Doing Show with Him'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have confirmed that they’ve been approached for Bigg Boss 16. The estranged couple, who is tackling divorce, told a leading publication that they’ve been offered the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, they are yet to give their year.

Rajeev, who is also Sushmita Sen’s brother, and Charu tied the knot in June 2019. However, they’ve had a tourbled marriage. Eventually resolving their issues, they welcomed a baby girl — Ziana — last year. A few months after her birth, in August, Charu confirmed she filed for divorce from Rajeev.

Amid their divorce proceeding, Charu and Rajeev are considering participating in Bigg Boss 16. The makers have reportedly approached them individually. While Charu said she has no problem participating in the show with Rajeev, the latter confessed he wasn’t aware of Charu being approached.

“Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work," Charu told ETimes. “So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu," Rajeev said.

The actor added that he has received mixed reactions from people around him about the show. “I don’t know myself. I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer," he said.

The news of their possible Bigg Boss 16 participation comes a few days after Rajeev sparked speculations of reconciliation. He had shared a loved-up picture with Charu, setting off rumours that they were back together.

Dismissing the rumours about their reconciliation, Charu said that she, too, is surprised after seeing the loved-up pictures, and added that the reality is very different. In an interview with TellyChakkar, she shared the details of her troublesome relationship with Rajeev, and how the marriage can’t be salvaged. She stated that the problems in their marriage were never acknowledged because Rajeev never faced them.

