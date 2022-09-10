Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Make 1st Public Appearance After Calling Off Divorce; Head For Vacay With Daughter

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen made their first public appearance since they called off their decision to get a divorce on Saturday. The couple was spotted at the airport with their daughter Ziana Sen. It appeared that the family was headed for a vacation.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Charu was seen wearing a loose white printed shirt with a matching pair of pants. On the other hand, Rajeev kept things casual with a pair of black pants and a matching shirt. They posed for the cameras before they headed to board their flight.

Fans took to the comments sections and showered them with love. “Stay happy married life long together forever plz ma belakani procted," a fan wrote. “So cute may god bless her and bless their parents… Lots of blessing stay together plzzz," added another. “Their daughter Ssoooo cute good they change their mind," a third fan wrote.

Advertisement

On September 1, Rajeev and Charu announced that they have decided to give their marriage another shot. The Mere Angne Mein actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped an adorable picture in which she was seen posing with her husband Rajeev and daughter Ziana to make the announcement.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Charu said that even though the two were seeking a divorce, they have now decided to ‘keep their marriage for the good’. “Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good," she wrote.

Advertisement

The actress further talked about her daughter and mentioned that both, she and Rajeev want to be ‘best parents’ for her. “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority..We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us..Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love," she added.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here