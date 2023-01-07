Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Perform Romantic Dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar' Amid Divorce; Video Goes Viral

Sushmita Sen along with brother Rajeev Sen recently attended their cousin’s wedding. Rajeev’s estranged wife Charu Asopa was also present for the festivities. They even danced together on “Pehla Pehla Pyaar" from the film “Hum Aapke Hai Koun" at the ceremony.

Charu vlogged the wedding celebration on her YouTube channel where netizens spotted them. Their daughter Ziana was also present. Watch the video, here. Rajeev and Charu got married in 2019 but soon after, they started having problems and their relationship fell apart. They even spoke about it in public. Last year, the couple decided to give their marriage another shot, while they were on the verge of separation. However, it did not work out and they eventually decided to part ways. In one of his earlier vlogs, Rajeev stated that the legal proceedings of their divorce were underway.

Charu had earlier opened up about how the two of them are choosing to remain cordial to raise their daughter Ziana. She told ETimes, “I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on."

Sushmita Sen’s ex boyfriend was also present at the wedding. They parted ways in December back in 2021. Since then, the duo has been cordial with each other. Even though they are separated, Rohman shares a close bond with Sushmita’s daughters, Renee and Alisah, who too are very close to him. He is often seen attending family events and parties with them.

At the wedding vlog shared by Charu, Sushmita was seen blessing the newly married couple. She also said, “Love and promise is a beautiful thing, but you know what is sexier, commitment, and that takes a lifetime. God knows it takes a lot of courage for that commitment. Two of you are cross continents and going beyond language and culture. You couldn’t make me prouder. It’s a privilege to be speaking last this evening."

