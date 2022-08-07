Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Pose For A Happy Selfie After She Filed Divorce, Spark Reconciliation Rumours

Weeks after Charu Asopa filed for divorce from Rajeev Sen, the supposedly former couple has now sparked reconciliation rumours courtesy of Rajeev’s new post. On Sunday, Rajeev seems to have spent the day with Charu, watching the rain. The actor first shared a couple of videos of the rain on his Instagram Stories and it was followed by a picture of him and Charu.

He then shared the same picture as a post. In the picture, Rajeev and Charu were seen posing by a window with Rajeev’s arm around Charu, holding her close. Sharing the picture, Rajeev used a rose emoji in the caption. The picture received love from fans, with everyone excited to see them together.

Advertisement

“God bless you both🙏🙏🙏hopefully differences sorted out for the sake of your lovely little angel and yourselves too," a fan said, referring to their daughter Zaina. “You both make a great pair-ups and downs are a part of life…….stay happy and always in love," added another. “Omg so happy to see you together god bless you and family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ziana deserve the love and warmth of both parents you guys are setting example of being good parents," a third fan added. “Oh waoooo.. the best post after sooooo long.. u both look sooo lovely together," another fan added.

Advertisement

Last month, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process," she told E-Times. However, Rajeev replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The actress called the allegations leveled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here