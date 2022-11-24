Charu Asopa Reacts To Rajeev Sen's Claim That He Is Still In Touch With Her; Here's What She Says

Charu Asopa has reacted to her estranged husband Rajeev Sen’s claim that he is still in touch with her. In a recent interview, the Mere Angne Mein actress revealed that Rajeev has been messaging her on WhatsApp for the last week and added that it initially looked ‘weird’ to her. She shared that it was surprising for her to receive messages from Rajeev and doubted if he is cooking something.

“For the past week, he has been sending me messages like ‘good morning’, ‘have a good day’ and ‘good night’. I send him polite replies. Before that, we communicated regarding our legal proceedings. So, it seemed weird. I was surprised by the suddenness of the situation and had a feeling that something was brewing. Only now did I get to know why he was sending me those messages," Charu told E-Times.

Charu Asopa further accused Rajeev of using her and their daughter Ziana’s name to increase views on his YouTube vlogs. “It is basically to get something on me to talk about. He has realised that his normal vlogs don’t fetch him views. But the minute he talks about Ziana and me, the numbers shoot up. I don’t know what he is thinking or saying. You trouble someone and when she shares her problems, you accuse her of playing the victim card for sympathy," she added.

During the interaction, Charu Asopa was also asked about the update on her and Rajeev’s divorce to which the actress said, “I don’t intend to waste a minute on this. I want to move on for my daughter and myself. Only if I move on will I be able to focus completely on her. We want to part ways amicably. We along with our lawyers are meeting on November 30. I hope he comes."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways.

