Charu Asopa Reacts to Rajeev Sen's Romantic Post, Clarifies It is an Old Pic, Reveals They Have Blocked Each Other

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in the headline owing to the martial issues with Charu Asopa. Amid the issues, Rajeev’s new post on Instagram has raised a lot of questions. He was seen spending time with Charu and shared a rose emoticon in his caption. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor hinted that the duo has patched things up. However, in an interview with the same portal, Charu clarified that it is an old photo and they have blocked each other on social media.

The actress told the portal, “First, it’s an old picture. I had no clue about the post, as Rajeev and I have blocked each other on Instagram. I was inundated with messages and calls regarding the post. People shared screenshots of the post with me and that’s how I got to know about it. I have no idea why he posted the picture because a couple of days ago, I sent him a draft for divorce by mutual consent. Rajeev, however, wanted to incorporate some changes in it and told us that he was in discussion with his lawyer. We are still waiting for his lawyer to revert."

When the portal asked the actor about the current update on his relationship, Rajeev said, “For my latest post, the picture says it all.” Rajeev’s post was dropped on Monday, which was right after Charu Asopa added 'Sen' to her surname on Instagram. However, the actress clarified the surname confusion as well. She told the portal that she never removed Sen so the question of adding it back doesn’t arise.

When asked about a chance of reconcilation, Charu added, “Koi chamtkaar agar ho jaata hai toh pata nahi toh abhi mujhe aise koi chances nahi lag rahe. I have made up my mind. It’s really funny that after casting aspersions on me and accusing me of hiding my first marriage, something like this is happening. The accusation of me hiding my marriage from him is a lie. I met him at a restaurant near his gym in Bandra to inform him about my first marriage."

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in the year 2019. They welcomed their firstborn child, Zaina, into the world in the month of November, last year.

