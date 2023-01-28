Charu Asopa Reacts To Trolls Calling Her, Rajeev Sen's Divorce 'Drama'; Says 'I Know What To Do'

Charu Asopa opened up about the wedding she attended with Rajeev Sen and his family last year, in which she danced with her estranged husband, and the reactions she received from trolls. The actress, in a new interview, revealed that she decided to attend the wedding because she and Rajeev are in a good place and he wanted their daughter Ziana to attend it.

She also noted that while she has come across trolls calling her reconciliation and decision to divorce Rajeev ‘drama’, she knows what she needs to do. Speaking with ETimes, Charu said, “A lot of people say inka drama phir shuru ho gaya hai, logon ko bewakoof bana rahe hain. But I know what I have to do."

“Baba (Rajeev’s father) ne itne pyaar se bola ki achha lagega agar Ziana bhi aayegi toh that I had to fulfil his wish and attend the wedding. My father-in-law is a gem of a person. I will always be in touch with him. Woh Ziana aur meri family toh hamesha hi rahegi," she added. Charu also said that she and Rajeev have not revoked their decision to change but they are on cordial terms.

Late last year, Charu and Rajeev’s videos from a wedding they attended together had gone viral. In the videos, the former couple was seen dancing on a romantic track together. The videos raised eyebrows, questioning if they had given their marriage another shot. Charu was also seen posing with Sushmita Sen, her mother and her children at the wedding.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. In return, Rajeev sent her a notice, accusing her of hiding her first marriage. Eventually, in September 2022, a divorce was filed.

