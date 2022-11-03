Charu Asopa Reveals Sushmita Sen's Advice Amid Rajeev Sen Split; Rishab Shetty's Kantara To Hit OTT

Charu Asopa recently announced that she and Rajeev Sen have decided to part ways once again. The Mere Angne Mein actress was recently asked about her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s reaction to her decision. Charu revealed that she is in touch with Sushmita and added that the Aarya actress had asked her to prioritise her happiness. “She has never told us to work it out," Charu told Siddharth Kannan. “She has always told me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. My parents, yes, they’ve told me to try and resolve the differences. But never didi," she added. She also added that Sushmita had suggested she should separate if that is what makes her happy.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday parted ways earlier this year and seemingly confirmed the same on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Ishaan Khatter has now come forward to share the best relationship advice granted by brother Shahid Kapoor. During a candid interview with GoodTimes, Ishaan Khatter revealed Shahid told him not to lose his identity in a relationship. Ishaan stated, “Well, my bro has told me not to lose myself in a relationship; to always know who I am. ‘Don’t’ lose that’-That’s very good advice."

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai on a short trip after three years to launch her hair product and she is ensuring her fashion game is on point. On Thursday, Priyanka was seen stepping out for promotional work wearing a power suit. She wore an ash lilac blazer with a matching pair of pants. She opted to slip into a matching bralette as well. She completed her look with curly locks and a pair of white heels. PeeCee was seen posing for the cameras for a quick minute before making her way to the event.

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soon going to get married. If the reports are to be believed, then the actors’ respective teams have already started the hunt for wedding venues in Chandigarh. Entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted a source close to Sidharth Malhotra who revealed that the Shershaah duo has been scouting wedding locations for a month and the actors most likely contacted one of the luxurious properties of Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resorts, the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married.

Kantara, written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is breaking all the box office records across the world. The film has received so much love on the big screen over the last month or so. And the best part is the film is all set to release on the OTT platform. Yes, you read it right. The OTT rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video and it will be available for streaming on the platform soon. Though the makers have not announced the release date yet, fans are all pumped up.

