Charu Asopa Says Reconciliation with Rajeev Sen Is ‘Miracle’, Reveal People Called It ‘Publicity Stunt Before Bigg Boss’

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen has always had a tumultuous marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, had often times stayed apart from each other, only to reconcile later. However, earlier this year, Charu had revealed that she and Rajeev are heading for a divorce. In fact, Charu was quite adamant on the decision to get separated, and even said that the differences are beyond mending. However, it was during Ganesh Chaturthi that they posed together with daughter Ziana, and shared the happy news that they are staying together. Now., Charu has opened up about how people have termed their problems as a ‘publicity stunt’ before entering Bigg Boss.

Talking to ETimes, Charu Asopa said, “Many people were getting judgemental and many said that Rajeev and my fight was a publicity stunt for Bigg Boss. Many people gave their opinion. Many people don’t know the real story and many are also upset with me."

Advertisement

She further added, “Before heading to the family court on 30th, Rajeev and I were talking. And while talking, our misunderstandings were resolved. That time Bappa wanted us to give another chance to our relationship for Ziana. When we had given so many chances to each other then why not one more chance? I don’t think there was any publicity stunt here. Genuinely we felt it was a miracle. I had even given token money for another house. I was supposed to shift there on the 2nd of September. Whatever furniture I had was also transported to Mumbai. After all this, when things were resolved, I was really surprised and it was nothing but divine intervention."

Advertisement

Talking about people saying that they did all this for Bigg Boss, Charu revealed, “While many people have been saying that we did this to gain publicity and do Bigg Boss, wait a bit. Bigg Boss is about to begin. You can comment after the show airs. Keep your judgements on hold till then. Yes, we said that we were approached for Bigg Boss. But if we are going or not, neither Rajeev nor I confirmed. So just wait and see if we did it for Bigg Boss. Just think before commenting because you don’t know what that person or her family is going through."

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed daughter Ziana in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here