Charu Asopa Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Divorce Rumours with Husband Rajeev Sen: ‘They Chose to Be Peaceful’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s relationship has seen several twists and turns. In fact, in their 3 years of married life, there have been several rumours that the couple is headed for a divorce. However, they have always sorted their differences and have come together despite the hardships. Now, once again their relationship has hit rocky waters. Amidst divorce rumours doing the rounds now, Charu has shared cryptic posts on her social media.

Taking to her social media, Charu has posted a quote on how deities have chosen to be peaceful despite having the power to fight. The post read, “Shiva meditates, but carry trishul Krishna loves, but carry sudharshan chakra Rama cares, but carry dhanush(bow). When you don’t have a strength to fight, you don’t have a right to ask for peace. The lesson to be learned is, When they are caring, loving, meditating it doesn’t mean that they don’t know how to fight, Only thing is they choose to be peaceful." See the post here:

That’s not all. She had posted a cryptic message before as well, which read, “Distance doesn’t kill a relationship but less conversation and late replies do."

Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. They welcomed their first child, Ziana, in November last year. Since last month, the rumours about their separation were going viral on the internet after Charu spent her birthday in her hometown, Bikaner and Rajeev posted a photo asking her daughter to come back to her. However, the couple had put the rumours to rest several times by sharing pictures with each other. The two also posted pictures from their movie night together as they went to watch Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ in theatres.

Charu and Rajeev are yet top directly address the matter, but it is being said that compatibility issues are the reason why they are heading to separation.

