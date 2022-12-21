Charu Asopa Takes Daughter Ziana to Rajeev Sen's Home Amid Divorce; Fans Have Meltdown

Charu Asopa recently came face to face with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen after the actress took their daughter Ziana to his house. Charu and Rajeev are going through a very public separation and have spoken about their differences in the media.

Charu recently visited Rajeev’s home to make Ziana meet her father and spend some time with him. In her vlog, Charu shared, “Rajeev wanted to meet Ziana and come home but I told him that we will only come there because it will be an outing for Ziana as well. Whenever we take her outside, she feels very happy." Watch the vlog, here.

In a recent interview, Charu alleged that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. “After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here," Charu recalled in an interview with Pinkvilla. “He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregaon east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said, ‘When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," Charu added.

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen in June 2019. It was Charu’s second marriage. Rajeev Sen had earlier blamed Charu publicly for hiding her first marriage which took place in 2022.

