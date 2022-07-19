Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen: Latter Accuses The Actress of Playing Victim Card; She Reacts

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for a long time now. Ever since the two announced their separation, they have leveled several allegations against each other. The latest on the list is Sushmita Sen’s brother accusing Charu of playing the victim card. In a recent conversation with E-Times, Rajeev claimed that “everyone knows how Charu has mastered the art of playing the victim card." Rajeev was reacting to the social media buzz about Sushmita unfollowing him on social media when he mentioned that his sister never followed him on Instagram but only on Twitter.

Charu also later reacted to Rajeev’s ‘victim card’ accusations and said, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end."

“If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time… everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what," she added.

Last month, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process," Charu told E-Times. However, Rajeev also sent a notice to Charu and accused her of hiding her first marriage. The actress called the allegations leveled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai."

Charu got married for the first time in 2007 at the age of 18 and separated from her husband in 2016 due to compatibility issues. Rajeev and Charu, after dating for four months, got married in a civil ceremony on June 7 in 2019, followed by a grand celebration in Goa.

