Charu Asopa's Daughter Recovering from Dengue, Says 'My Little Ziana is Feeling Better'

Charu Asopa has been making all the headlines for her troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen. Initially, their tiff had led to a divorce-like situation but later the two of them reconciled for their daughter Ziana. Now in the latest turn of events, their daughter Ziana has been diagnosed with dengue and has been recuperating in the hospital for the past two days. Updating her fans about Ziana’s condition, Charu Asopa also extended her gratitude towards the hospital staff for tending to her daughter.

On Thursday, Charu took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the hospital. In one of them, Ziana can be seen seated comfortably in her mother’s lap and in another picture, Ziana is sporting a cute headgear while she holds something in her hand.

Advertisement

Charu wrote in her caption, “My Instagram family, today after three days my Jaan (darling), my little Ziana is feeling better. Two days back she diagnosed with dengue and I’m so proud of my little angel . She is my brave bachha (child). She had a very difficult time last few days but now she is recovering."

Expressing her thanks to the hospital staff, she continued, “A big thank you to Sparsh Hospital Bhilwara and Doctor Atul Heda. Thank you to the whole staff of Sparsh Hospital , they are taking really good care of ziana. She is still admitted in the hospital but getting better. truly doctors are angels @hedaatul."

The social media post was followed by some endearing comments from the fans. One of them wrote, “God Bless our little baby. Lots of love and blessings". Another fan commented, “Get well soon bachchaa". Someone also said, “Poor bacha…has to go through this. You have your Mama angel and she won’t let you fall. Speedy recovery bebu. Charu take care of yourself too. God Bless."

Advertisement

Despite the relationship problems with Rajeev Sen, Charu had shared a picture dressed up for Karwa Chauth on her Instagram stories. She held baby Ziana in the picture but Rajeev was not part of her social media pictures.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here